Millie Bobby Brown gets engaged at 19, desi netizens react with hilarious memes

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Millie Bobby Brown gets engaged at 19

Trending News: Millie Bobby Brown, the 19-year-old star of the superhit Netflix series Stranger Things, announced on Instagram on Tuesday that she got engaged to her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, 20, after two years of dating. However, her nearly 63 million followers had mixed reactions to the news.

Many netizens were critical of Brown's decision to get engaged at such a young age, with some even comparing her to her character of a girl named Eleven from the show. Some commenters expressed concern about child marriage, while others were cynical about the couple's chances of staying together.

On Twitter, the news of Brown's engagement trended under the hashtag "She is 19," with some users expressing envy or frustration at her relationship status. "She is 19 and engaged and I am 23 & still trying to understand why RCB is still playing in IPL," a user commented. "She is 19 and engaged. I'm 22 and crying because my mom isn't letting me go out after 6pm," another user added.

Here’s how Indian Twitterati reacted to Millie Bobby Brown getting engaged at 19:

Despite the criticism, some fans were supportive of Brown and Bongiovi's decision and defended their right to make their own choices. Some pointed out that the couple are both adults and in love, while others shared their own experiences of getting engaged and married at a young age.

Read More Trending News