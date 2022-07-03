Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Mexico mayor marries alligator in ancient ritual with reptile dressed as a bride. Watch viral video

Amongst a number of videos that have gone in recent days, this particular one has grabbed everyone;'s attention for a unique reason. It happens to be that of a Mexican mayor who got married to an alligator in age-old rituals. The incident took place in a small fishing village, Oaxaca in Mexico, where San Pedro Huamelula mayor Victor Hugo Sosa married a seven-year-old alligator who was dressed as a bride in white. He even kissed the reptile (the little Princess) whose mouth was shut. The video of the ceremony was shared by Reuters and has now gone viral on the internet. For those unversed, the tradition of marrying an alligator goes back centuries to pre-Hispanic times and takes place in Oaxaca state's Chontal and Huave indigenous communities. It is done in order to make a prayer for nature's bounty.

Reuter state that the reptile is believed to be a deity representing mother earth. The union of two marks the joining of humans with the divine. The ceremony took place in the presence of trumpets, drums and dancing revellers. The mayor carried the bride in his arms as he walked across the street whole other men fanned it with their hats.

While sharing the video, Reuters tweeted alongside, "In an age-old ritual, a Mexican mayor married his alligator bride to secure abundance. Victor Hugo Sosa sealed the nuptials by kissing the alligator's snout."

The godmother who organised the wedding, Elia Edith Aguilar, told Reuters, "It gives me so much happiness and makes me proud of my roots. It's a very beautiful tradition."

Meanwhile, Mosa said, "We ask nature for enough rain, for enough food, that we have fish in the river."

