Manjulika 2.0: Bharatpur woman dresses up as Vidya Balan's infamous character to scare locals | Viral Video

The 'prank' culture is very popular on the internet today. We come across a number of odd videos every day that make us chuckle. Now, a video is doing the rounds on the internet that shows a girl dressing up like Vidya Balan's iconic character Manjulika from the Bollywood blockbuster movie Bhool Bhulaiya. The video is making waves on the internet.

The viral video shows a girl scaring people while being covered in a big white cloth. The prankster also kept her hair open, and it looked spooky. People in the video can be seen screaming their heads off when they see this woman appear out of thin air. The caption read, "Dressed up as monjulika to scare the residents of Bharatpur & this is how it went."

The video garnered several reactions from the netizens. One user wrote, "How did u manage not to trip n fall by stepping on the blanket." Another user commented, "I love how monjulika is wearing nike, love a brand conscious ghost." A third user wrote, "Won't be funny if someone actually gets a cardiac arrest or seizures. Not everything is fun and games." A user also wrote, "Thankyou for this idea! I'm gonna try this out on my friends."

While some people found the video amusing, others pointed out that it was not amusing and that someone could actually die from cardiac arrest or something.

Earlier, a woman pulled a ghost prank on her mother, and her reaction was typical of anyone who is horrified of ghosts. A woman tricked her mother by moving an electronic toy duck that was under her control. Her mother was so startled by the fear that she stumbled off the sofa.

