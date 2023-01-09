Man tries to smuggle over Rs. 32 lakh in Gutkha packets, gets caught; netizens say 'bolo zubaan kesari'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Man tries to smuggle over Rs. 32 lakh in Gutkha packet

In today's dose of strange news, a man was attempting to travel to Bangkok from Kolkata airport with over Rs. 32 lakhs in US dollars wrapped in hundreds of Guthka packets on Sunday. Based on information from the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) authorities who stopped the smuggler after immigration facilities, the Kolkata Customs agents were able to apprehend the smuggler. The officials recorded the whole package and shared it. The video is making waves on the internet.

Authorities discovered $40,000 (Rs. 32,78,000) concealed in the "Pan Masala" packets as folded dollar notes when they inspected the luggage during check-in. Dollar notes were wrapped in each packet, which was crammed to the gills in a large bag.

The footage was posted by ANI on their official Twitter account. An officer is seen in the footage tearing up a big package. A bunch of tiny "Guthka" sachets, apparently containing pan masala, were included in the package. Dollar bills wrapped in a polythene bag were discovered after further opening the package. To conceal the cash in a sizable trolley bag, the smugglers wrapped the notes into transparent polythene. 'Shuddh Plus' was apparently written on the packets.

The footage went viral on the internet and garnered reactions from several people. One user wrote, "I can't believe the amount of effort that went into creating them." Another user commented, "With this amount of stamina, the culprit could have achieved something good in his life!! Could have got a degree/started a business/at least could have helped the corporation in cleaning the ever-growing piles of garbage in the city/killed mosquitoes and help to prevent dengue."

A third user wrote, "This definitely has smuggled cigarettes and tobacco in the hostel during his college days."

While some people made light of the incident, others emphasised the smuggler's efforts in the big heist.

