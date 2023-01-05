Earthquakes jolt Jammu-Kashmir and Delhi NCR amid cold waves; twitterati react

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Earthquakes jolt Jammu-Kashmir and Delhi NCR

On Thursday evening at around 7:55 p.m., a 5.9-magnitude earthquake was recorded on the Richter scale near Jammu and Kashmir. The aftershocks were felt in Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR) as well. This is not the first time an earthquake has occurred in Delhi, as it comes just a few days after a 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck Delhi-NCR in the early hours of January 1. After the terrible earthquake, netizens took to the microblogging site to react to the incident.

One user wrote, "#Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi and adjoining areas. We will seek refuge from the Almighty. Let's recognize the creator and honor his oneness." Another user tweeted, "An earthquake of 5.9 magnitude jolted Afghanistan and strong tremors were felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe." A third user wrote, "Are frequent earthquakes a sign of a major natural disaster?"

The epicentre of the quake, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), was in Afghanistan's Hindukush area. So far, no casualties or property damage have been reported.

The National Center for Seismology said in a statement, "An earthquake of Magnitude 3.8 jolted the national capital and surrounding areas at around 1.19 am. The epicentre of the earthquake was in Haryana's Jhajjar and its depth was 5 km below the ground."

Meanwhile, on November 9th, 2022, a 6.3 magnitude earthquake in Nepal caused tremors up to Delhi-NCR in the midnight of Wednesday. People were startled awake in Delhi and the surrounding areas of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad. The earthquake hit at 1:57 a.m., according to the National Center for Seismology. It stated that the depth of the earthquake was about 10 km.

Read More Trending News