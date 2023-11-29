Man finds snake inside helmet, this happened next | Video

Follow us on Image Source : D_SHRESTHA10 Snake found inside helmet of a person

What could be the worst thing one can find in a helmet when you are ready to go for a ride? Well, a video is going viral on social media showing a man discovering a snake inside his helmet.

The video shared on Instagram showed a snake sitting inside a helmet. The snake resembles so much with the helmet that one could have mistaken it for something else. However, nothing like this happened with the man.

The snake is seen sitting in an upright direction, ready for attack if it feels threatened.

The video has so far garnered 4.2 million views and received over 43,000 likes. It was shared on November 1.

Not the first time that people had a close encounter with wild animals.

Snakes or other big reptiles have been encountered inside bonnets of their four-wheelers, trucks, buses, and even two-wheelers, especially in regions that are near forest areas.

