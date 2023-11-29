Wednesday, November 29, 2023
     
Man finds snake inside helmet, this happened next | Video

The snake was seen ready to attack if it felt threatened in any case. His appearance also resembled with the design of the helmet and one could have mistaken it for something else.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: November 29, 2023 20:39 IST
Snake found inside helmet of a person
Image Source : D_SHRESTHA10 Snake found inside helmet of a person

What could be the worst thing one can find in a helmet when you are ready to go for a ride? Well, a video is going viral on social media showing a man discovering a snake inside his helmet.

The video shared on Instagram showed a snake sitting inside a helmet. The snake resembles so much with the helmet that one could have mistaken it for something else. However, nothing like this happened with the man.

The snake is seen sitting in an upright direction, ready for attack if it feels threatened.

The video has so far garnered 4.2 million views and received over 43,000 likes. It was shared on November 1.

Not the first time that people had a close encounter with wild animals.

Snakes or other big reptiles have been encountered inside bonnets of their four-wheelers, trucks, buses, and even two-wheelers, especially in regions that are near forest areas.

