Man dressed as Raavan dances to Haryanvi song on street amid Adipurush controversy. Netizens react

Amid massive debate over Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming film Adipurush, a man dressed as Raavan was was seen grooving to Haryanvi songs. Saif, who is essaying the role of Lankesh in the upcoming mythological drama has been criticised for his "Islamic" look as Raavan. With a beard, fierce eyes and a buzz cut, Vikram Vedha actor's look seems barbarism personified. To mock him, the internet has churned out several memes and one of them is this video.

In a now-viral video, man dressed as Raavan can be seen dancing to the Haryanvi song '52 Gaj Ka Daman'. Another man dressed in fancy attire joins him and soon they start grooving together to the song. Watch the video here:

As the video went viral, netizens compared this Raavan to one in Adipurush. A user said, "Inko b add kro Adipurush m." Another wrote, "Isko Adipurush mei saif ki jagah replace kardo." A third comment read, "Aisa pyara sa Raavan ho to usko jalana nhi, Usko nachana chahiye."

Adipurush controversy:

The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Wednesday raised objections to the portrayal of Lord Ram, Lakshman and Ravana in the teaser of 'Adipurush', claiming that it "ridiculed Hindu society". The organisation also warned that the film would not be allowed to be screened in theatres.

The teaser of the upcoming Hindu mythological film has triggered netizens over its content. While some people on the Internet are trolling the film for the poor VFX, other sections are criticising the film over the inappropriate portrayal of gods in the film. The teaser of the film was unveiled on October 2 in Ayodhya and it was called out for its sub-par animation and graphics. ALSO READ: Prabhas fans disappointed with his physique as Lord Rama in Adipurush, say 'it's all VFX abs'

