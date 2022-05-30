Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Maggi Case Cooking! Man divorces wife for serving two-minute noodles in breakfast, lunch and dinner

A man sought divorce from his wife after she cooked nothing but Maggi in breakfast, lunch and dinner

Do you love maggi? Many definitely do but can you eat the two-minute noodles for the whole day? Clearly, this man couldn't! Going by the latest report, a couple in Mysuru suffered troubles in their marriage after the wife could not cook anything. Being termed the 'Maggi case' by ML Raghunath, Principal district and sessions court judge, the incident further involved a divorce between the two. It all happened when a man sought separation from his partner after she cooked nothing but Maggi in breakfast, lunch and dinner. Speaking about the petty issue, Raghunath spoke about how the man complained that the woman went to the provision store only to buy the instant noodles and nothing else.

Raghunath told the New Indian Express, "The husband said his wife did not know how to prepare any food other than Maggi noodles. It was noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. He complained that his wife went to the provision store and brought only instant noodles."

Talking about divorce cases, he further revealed that court has received cases from people just after the day of their wedding. The issues that led to separation included petty issues like-- not talking to the partner, putting salt on the wrong side of the plate, for the wrong colour wedding suit, for not spending enough time with the wife, etc.

He said, "Divorce cases are increasing drastically over the years. Couples have to stay together for at least a year before seeking divorce. If there was no such law, there would be divorce petitions filed directly from wedding halls.

We use sentiments to bring a compromise among couples and reunite them. It is more of psychological issues than physical. In most cases, though couples reunite, scars of their dispute remain. Out of 800-900 matrimonial cases, we succeed in about 20-30 cases. In the previous Lok Adalat, of around 110 divorce cases, reunion happened in just 32 cases."

Throwing light on the date, ML Raghunath said that the divorce petitions are more from the urban than the rural areas. It is because the latter has village panchayats to intervene and settle the problem. Not only this but the women there have no independence and they even fear the society and the sentiments of the family.

While in cities the condition is on the flip side as the women are educated and financially independent.