Singapore's new beer made out of urine leaves netizens disgusted! Would you dare to try it?

In order to take beer-brewing a notch higher, Singapore has made a new innovation which happens to be the new beer named 'Nerbrew.' Although it might appear and taste like the usual beer, it has something unusual added to it. To everyone's surprise, the brewery has crafted the beer by using 'Newater,' Singapore's brand of clean, high-quality water recycled from sewage and urine. Yes, that's true! This beer is made straight outta urine and sewage water and constitutes as much as 95 per cent of Newbrew. Not only this but it has been tested clean enough to use for brewing beer by the international standards of safe drinking water. It has a smooth toasted honey-like aftertaste, the sewage-recycled beer is made using the finest ingredients such as premium German barley malts, aromatic Citra and Calypso hops, as well as kveik, a highly sought-after strain of farm-house yeast from Norway.

According to The Straits Times, Newbrew was launched on April 8 by national water agency PUB and local craft beer brewery 'Brewerkz,' in conjunction with a water conference at Singapore International Water Week (SIWW). The Newater does not contaminate the flavours of malt, hops and yeast strains that are carefully controlled by the brewer in the production of craft beer.

As soon as the Netizens came to know about this new invention, not only were they surprised but were even disgusted. On one hand where some shared memes and jokes, there were others who could not understand why one would make beer from urine and sewage water.

Brewing beer using recycled water isn't first introduced by Newbrew. The craft beer company 'Stone Brewing' had launched the 'Stone Full Circle Pale Ale' in 2017. Other breweries such as 'Crust Group' and 'Super Loco Group' had also launched their own version of a craft beer using clean sewage recycled water.

