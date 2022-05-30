Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CATHARSISS__ Sidhu Moose Wala's Death: Fans find shocking similarities between 'The Last Ride' & circumstance of his demise

As soon as Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on Sunday, several people took to Twitter and expressed their shock. Not only this but the latest track 'The Last Ride' unveiled by Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, began to trend on social media soon after the news of his killing in a village in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday. Fans and followers of the singer began to share the song widely on social media and so far the track released on May 15 this year has garnered over 11 million views on YouTube. The song was reportedly a tribute to rapper Tupac Shakur, who was shot dead in his car at the age of 25 in 1996.

Several fans have noticed uncanny similarities between the song and the circumstances of Moose Wala's death. "Ho chobbar de chehre utte noor dassda, ni ehda uthuga jawani Ch Janaja Mithiye (Everything is revealed in the eyes of the young boy that the funeral will take place in his youth)," the song's lyrics read. The cover image for Sidhu Moose Wala's last song was a picture from the murder scene of rapper Tupac.

Not only this but another song of the singer caught eyeballs. Last year, he unveiled his track '295', which expressed his opinion on section 295 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) -- "Injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class". "Dharman de naam te debate milugi. Sach bolega taan milu 295 Je karega tarakki putt hate milugi. (Debates on religion will end up your day. Speak the truth you get 295. Successful ones have hate on their way)," the song's lyrics read.

Strangely, the particular track began to resurface following the untimely demise of Sidhu Moose Wala on Sunday, i.e May 29. Several netizens found an uncanny coincidence between Sidhu Moose Wala's death date and the title of the song. Actor Aly Goni tweeted, "And today's date is 29/5 #shocking #sidhumoosewala #legend."

Coming back to his shocking demise, Sidhu was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village.

-with ANI inputs