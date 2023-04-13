Korean mother's flawless Punjabi speaking skills leave desi netizens super impressed. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Korean mom speaking fluent Punjabi

Trending News: A video of a Korean mother speaking fluent Punjabi has gone viral on the internet and left people amazed. With the increasing popularity of K-pop culture in India, people are becoming more intrigued by Korean culture. The clip, shared by Pakistani-Korean blogger Sungkun Siddiqi, shows his mother answering questions in flawless Punjabi.

The video has gained over 54k likes and tons of reactions, with people praising her exceptional skills and applauding her for embracing desi culture. Sungkun is known as Desi Korean on Instagram and is “half-Punjabi” and “half-Korean.” His timeline is filled with hilarious videos of him attempting desi reels. In this recent video, he asks his mom a few questions in Punjabi, and the way she responds will surely leave you awestruck.

The reel has captured the hearts of many people with over 755k views and 55k likes. And the comments section is filled with admiration for the mother's ability to speak Punjabi so fluently, with some saying she speaks better than Punjabis themselves. One user said, “Masha Allah! She speaks like it’s her own mother tongue… it’s a much tougher language than Urdu hats off…I just learned too and it’s difficult.” Another commented, “She speaks better Punjabi than many Punjabis I know.”

Watch the viral video of Korean mom speaking fluent Punjabi here:

