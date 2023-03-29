Korean boy tries pani puri from Indian street, desis call him as cute as golgappa. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Korean boy tries pani puri

Trending News: Food is one of the most essential elements of human life, and people across the world are known to have a deep love for it. Food connects people and cultures, and trying out new and exciting cuisines is always an adventure. Street food is an integral part of many countries' food cultures, and India is no exception. Indian street food is known for its unique flavours and variety, and people from all around the world come to try them. Recently, a Korean man who goes by the name Korean Ladka on Instagram and has been living in India for five years, documented his experience trying the popular Indian street food golgappe, in a reel.

The video shows the Korean man tasting a piece of pani puri, followed by his excitement and eagerness to try more. The snack's sweet, tangy, and spicy flavours intrigue him, and he expresses his enthusiasm for trying new and exciting foods. "I'm trying something new and exciting - Street Pani Puri! Do you have a favourite Indian street food? Let me know in the comments below, and maybe I'll give it a try next. Yum!" he wrote in the post's caption.

The video has received over 156k views and 16k likes and several reactions, impressing desi netizens who suggested other street foods he could try next. "Try vada pav and misal pav in Bombay," a user commented. "Try chole bhature," another user wrote. "Your Hindi is so cute and like you every girl in India loves Pani Puri a lot...," a third added. "I want to see you in a romantic k drama," a fourth user expressed. “You are as cute as a golgappa yourself,” commented another user.

Watch the viral video of Korean boy trying pani puri from Indian street here:

