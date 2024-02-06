King Charles's swan blocks train tracks in London | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/AP The post has several thousand likes and shares.

It was an amusing day for the commuters at London's Bishop Stortford station due to a delay as a swan loitered on the train tracks. In a sigh of relief for the authorities, the bird flew after walking for 15 minutes on the tracks.

The incident took place on January 30 and is one of the many incidents where swans have impacted train services. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media where the swan can be seen walking on the tracks ahead of a train.

Interestingly, swans are important for the British as all unmarked ones are considered to be the property of the monarchy. As per British law, harm to any of the swans is considered theft against the UK's monarchy. Harming the birds is also considered to be a wildlife-related offence.

The post has several thousand likes and shares. One user wrote, "Boss: why are you late? Me: A duck stood in front of my train" while another said, "It's a good "law" that protects these silly birds because they're a bit delicate and dumb."

Interestingly, swans are considered to be under the ownership of the British monarch since the 12th century. Initially, it was done to safeguard them from poachers but later it was swan ownership was restricted to affluent people on the condition that they would their swans.

ALSO READ | Anand Mahindra shares adorable video of 2 girls 'reporting' snowfall in Kashmir | WATCH

ALSO READ | Tesla gets a Delhi makeover: Ashneer Grover's hilarious 'cross-breed' image takes internet by storm