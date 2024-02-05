Anand Mahindra shares adorable video of 2 girls 'reporting' snowfall in Kashmir | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : @ANANDMAHINDRA/TWITTER The 2 girls were seen playing in the snow

Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a wholesome video of two girls' experiencing snowfall. The video shows the charming girls' reportage on fresh snow while their mother gauges their reactions.

Sharing the video, Mahindra wrote, "Sleds on Snow Or Shayari on Snow. My vote goes to the second…" In the video, one can see the girls standing on the snow and enjoying it. They even compare it to heaven.

The post, shared on February 4 has now gone viral on social. It garnered thousands of likes and comments. It has over 38.12 lakh views and close to 11,000 likes. Several users commented on the video. A user wrote, "Wow" while another said, "Oh My God... What a cute video. Enjoyed watching it. Worth sharing." Another user said, "Sucha wholesome video."

