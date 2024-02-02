Fresh snowfall turns Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal into winter paradise | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Shimla covered in a blanket of thick snow, as the area receives heavy snowfall.

A fresh round of snowfall in the Northern parts of the country turned the region into a winter lover's dream on Friday. Although the snowfall disrupted normal life, it brought cheer among tourists.

Several districts in Jammu and Kashmir were blanketed by snow. These included Gulmarg, Pir Panjal Mountain range among others. Himachal Pradesh was also covered in thick blankets of snow. Shimla, Manali, Chamba, Kharapathar, Nawar valley among other regions were blanketed in snow.

Just a day earlier, Shimla received the first snowfall of the season. Moderate to heavy snowfall continued in high hills and tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh.

Shimla was wrapped in a thin blanket of snow on Thursday while the 5-km stretch between Kufri and Fagu was entirely covered in snow.

Braving the cold, tourists and residents thronged the Mall Road and Ridge in the heart of the city to enjoy the snow.

Over 566 roads, including six national highways, in the state have been closed for vehicular traffic following heavy snowfall and rain, said Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh, adding that 138 roads are expected to be opened by tonight.

The local MeT office had issued an orange warning for heavy snow on Thusday at isolated places in five districts -- Shimla, Kullu, Chamba, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti on February 1 and yellow alert for thunderstorm and lightning on February 3 and 4.

