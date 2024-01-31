Watch | 300 tourists, stranded near Atal Tunnel in Rohtang due to snowfall, rescued by police

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Hundreds of tourists rescued in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh: At least 300 tourists, who were stranded due to heavy snowfall near the South Portal (SP) of Atal Tunnel in Rohtang, were rescued by police on Tuesday.

"Around 50 vehicles and one Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus got stuck near the South Portal (SP) of ATR in which 300 tourists were travelling. All tourists have been evacuated from ATR," said Sakshi Verma, Kullu SP.

Meanwhile, the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh are likely to witness heavy snowfall and rainfall from January 30 till February 3, according to the local meteorological department.

As a result, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Chamba, Kullu and higher reaches of Mandi, Sirmour and Shimla districts including Shimla city and adjoining areas are likely to witness one or two spells of heavy snowfall and rain, the weather department said in a statement issued on Sunday.

The lower hills and plains in the state will also witness occasional thunderstorms and lightning while isolated areas of mid and higher hills will witness gusty winds during this period, it said.

The average maximum temperatures are likely to be below normal, while minimum temperatures in low hills will be normal and below normal in mid and high hills during the period, the weather department said.

Meanwhile, the weather was mostly dry throughout the state on Sunday. The state’s summer capital Shimla recorded a low of 5.8 degrees Celsius while Kufri recorded a minimum temperature of 4.5 degrees Celsius.

Manali recorded a low of 1.7 degrees Celsius, Dharamshala 5.2 degrees Celsius, Dalhousie in Chamba district 2.7 degrees Celsius, Solan 2.4 degrees Celsius, Una 3.4 degrees Celsius and Hamirpur 3.5 degrees Celsius.

With minus 3.9 degrees Celsius, Samdho village in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest, while Bilaspur was the hottest with a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius.

