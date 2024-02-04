Sunday, February 04, 2024
     
Tesla gets a Delhi makeover: Ashneer Grover's hilarious 'cross-breed' image takes internet by storm

Ashneer Grover shared an image of the electric car Tesla found in Delhi's Karol Bagh. But it is not your usual Tesla, this one comes with a twist...

Published on: February 04, 2024 13:59 IST
Image Source : @ASHNEER_GROVER/TWITTER

The former MD of BharatPe, Ashneer Grover shared a unique post on social media platform X. He shared an image of the first 'crossbreed' Tesla spotted in Delhi. Interestingly, the car was not a Tesla product but a BYD Atto 3, an electric SUV in Boulder Grey colour. The only resemblance it had to the brand was the word 'Tesla' on the rear. Grover spotted the car in Delhi's Karol Bagh area. 

Sharing the picture on X he said, "World’s first ‘cross - breed’ Tesla! Some Delhi boy literally ‘built his dream’ in Karol Bagh."

The BYD Atto 3, which stands for Build Your Dreams is a Chinese-owned company. It is known for its approximate 10-hour charging time when using an AC charger.

The post has over 273K views and 4.6K likes on social media. Several users also enquired about the company. Applauding the creativity of the owner, a user wrote in the comments, "There is no dearth of creativity in India." Another said, "Karol Bagh has the answer to everything Nirvana stays here."

Another user enquired about the company and wrote, "BYD?" Meanwhile a fourth user wrote, "ROFL, this is BYD atto3 the guy is brilliant."

