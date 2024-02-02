Elephant charges at tourists, stamps one in Karnataka's Bandipur National Park, two escape | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@THEINNOVAT The elephant chasing the two tourists.

Two tourists had a narrow escape after a wild elephant chased them during a selfie attempt. The video, that emerged in the Bandipur National Park, of the incident is going viral.

In the video, two men were seen getting out of their car in the middle of the forest to click pictures. They are engrossed in the activity when a wild elephant can be seen running towards them from behind them.

One of the men falls while being chased by the elephant. In the next instance, the elephant tries to stamp on the fallen man but then turns around and leaves. Thus, the man is saved by a hair's breadth.

According to officials, trespassing on prohibited forest land is punishable with up to three years or a fine of upto Rs 2 lakh or both.

