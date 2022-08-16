Kerala doctors dance to Malayalam song 'Pala Palli Tirupalli' & netizens are loving it | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/SAVAN SARA MATHEW Kerala doctors dance

Kerala doctors dancing to a Malayalam song is going viral on the internet. Many people have been sharing their dance videos on "Pala Palli Tirupalli" on social media. Now, a video of two doctors shaking a leg to the famous song of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s film Kaduva is making rounds on the internet. The video is shot in a tribal hospital of Wayanad in Kerala.

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, it went viral. Even state health minister, Veena George shared the video of the doctors grooving to this Malayalam song on her Facebook page. She praised the hospital authority, doctors - superintendent Dr Savan Sara Mathew and Medical Officer Dr Safeej Ali of Nalloornad Cancer Treatment Center. She said that the team of doctors provide an excellent service to thousands of patients. She further said both are excellent doctors. Great dancers too.

Watch the video here:

Ever since the video has been shared, netizens are loving it. Even doctor Savan Sara Mathew thanked Veena George, as she wrote, “Thank you so much Madam, for the support and love. It means a lot to us and the staff of GTH Nalloornad.” Doctor Safeej Ali also expressed his gratitude as he wrote, “Thank you thank you so much for the support and love madam .....”

Netizens' reaction to the video:

Some social media users dropped their comments on the video. One Facebook user wrote, “Dear doctors Great comments by Health Minister Keep continuing your dedication in service for the society. And find time for dancing also”, Another user wrote, “Super dance doctors”, “very proud of these doctors for dancing and giving peace and happiness to patients ....this is a part of treatment which brings solace to mind”, wrote the third user.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj’s ‘Kaduva’ came into controversy as some scenes were claimed to be insensitive towards specially-abled children. Reacting to the backlash, the lead actor issued a public apology and the makers also removed the scene from the film.

