Odisha Govt to gift newlyweds 'wedding kits' with condoms, family planning booklets

The Odisha government will provide a free kit -- equipped with contraceptives and condoms -- to newlywed couples under a Central government initiative, Mission Parivar Vikas, an official said on Friday. The campaign is a small step toward a bigger cause of controlling the population and sensitizing people about the disadvantages of the growing population. Called 'Nayi Pahal' or 'Nabadampati' kit, it will be distributed by ASHA workers and will also carry brochures, guidelines and other important literature on the importance of safe sex, family planning and spacing out births.

We will launch it for the first time in the country, said Shalini Pandit, State Mission Director of NHM. Panigrahy said accredited social health activists (ASHAs) will visit households where marriages are scheduled and distribute the kits.

Each kit will have two towels, a nail cutter, a mirror, a comb, handkerchiefs, condoms, contraceptives and a marriage registration form. Health and family welfare director Bijay Panigrahi said the state government will distribute the kit to strengthen the family planning programme in the state.

The health department will create awareness among the newlyweds regarding the family planning programme through the scheme, he said, adding, the scheme would be implemented in both rural and urban areas of the state. The couples will also be informed about healthy spacing between child births, he added.

The scheme would be rolled out in the state in September this year, sources said.

