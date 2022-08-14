Elon Musk's doppelganger from China takes the internet by storm; netizen says, 'Low budget Musk'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YILONGMUSK_ Elon Musk

Elon Musk's doppelganger has left the internet amazed with his uncanny resemblance to the SpaceX and Tesla owner. The man who is now known as Yi Long Musk ever since his videos went viral on social media platforms hails from China. It was in December last year when one of his videos posted on China's Douyin went viral. In the video, he could be seen dressed in a black coat while standing next to a black car. He looked Elon Musk's identical twin because of his striking resemblance to the real Elon Musk.

Recently, anther video featuring Yi Long Musk has been going viral on the Internet. This time in the video, he can be seen talking in a voice that is very different from the Tesla CEO. The 8-second clip which was posted on Instagram by a user named Udubria Isaac on June 1 has clocked over 17 million views already. Although it looks like an old video but netizens cannot stop watching it.

Take a look:

Netizens reactions

In no time, Elon Musk's doppelganger's video was bombarded with epic reactions by the netizens. One of the users wrote, "Low budget Elon Musk." Another said, "Elon maaa need a good software update." A user also wrote, "He looks more like Elon Musk then Elon Musk."

Check out some of the more viral clips of Elon Musk's doppelganger below:

For the unversed, previously Elon Musk also reacted to one of Yi Long Musk's videos. He commented on a tweet that compared the duo. He wrote, "Maybe I’m partly Chinese!"

