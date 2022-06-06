Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/AMULINDIA Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' gets a shoutout in Amul topical; fans rejoice after film's success

Kamal Haasan's action-thriller Vikram has been a resounding success and is receiving appreciation from fans all over. Featuring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil, the film released on Friday, and in a matter of just three days, it has raked in over ₹150 crore worldwide. It wouldn't be wrong to say that it is set to be one of the highest-grossing movies of 2022. Not just the audience, the film is also receiving a positive response from the critics. The social media is filled with praises and to add to its success, Amul India has shared their new tropical on their Instagram and Twitter handles. It featured the superstar's character from the film Agent Vikram in the backdrop of a battlefield holding a rifle in one hand and the toasted butter in another.

Alongside the caption, the diary brand wrote, "#Amul Topical: Kamal Haasan excels in his comeback blockbuster." It even had the tagline, "Amul, Masska Entertainer!" along with it.

Have a look:

As soon as it was shared, the topical got the attention of Netizens and within a time span of a few hours received over 5,700 likes. People came in with the best response in the comments section. A person wrote, "Amul: The taste of India. Kamal: The actor of India." Another one commented, "Kamal Haasan the box office monster is back." A third person wrote, "What a tribute to the return of the GOAT...good cinema finally being celebrated and not just box office numbers."

The director Lokesh Kanakaraj shared his thoughts after receiving much love from the audience. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "I haven't been this emotional ever. The acceptance you've showed 'Vikram' and me has been so overwhelming. I don't know how I'm gonna repay you guys for all this love. Ever grateful to Kamal Haasan sir and my amazing people. So moved. Love you all."

Kamal Haasan responded to Lokesh's tweet saying, "The only way you can do any debt management with a loving audience is to never become complacent. Do honest back breaking work, they love and respect that. My energy comes from their love. All power to your endeavours. RKFI will proudly support you like we did this time. Rock on."

Speaking about the Tamil film, it was dubbed in Malayalam, Hindi, and Telugu languages. In Telugu and Hindi, it is titled 'Vikram Hitlist.' The movie happens to be a “spiritual successor” of the 1986 film of the same name with all its central characters based on the previous film.