Johnny Depp gives whopping Rs 49 lakh tip at Varanasi restaurant in UK after winning USD 15 million in trial

Johnny Depp has won the defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard in Fairfax, Virginia Court. He was awarded USD 15 million in damages by the jury. After winning the case, the Pirates of the Caribbean star has been receiving overwhelming support from the fans. Now, all eyes are set on his acting comeback, if that is what he wants. Meanwhile, Depp splurged at an Indian restaurant in Birmingham, UK where he reportedly gave £ 50,000 (Rs 49 lakh) tip and enjoyed with his pals.

Depp enjoys lavish meal at Indian restaurant

Depp has been supporting Jeff Beck on the latter's tour. He is even playing impromptu gigs at local pubs. More recently, Depp and Beck enjoyed a selection of Indian dishes, cocktails and Rosé champagne at the Varanasi restaurant in Birmingham. Depp dressed in casual wear, sporting a sleeveless jacket, denim and plain shirt. He posed for pics with the restaurant staff which were shared on social media.

Depp books out the entire dinner venue

Mo Hussain, operations manager at Varanasi, told the Press Association that Depp's security team called to ask if they could look around the venue on Sunday and then booked the entire restaurant out for the evening. Depp and Beck arrived with about two dozen of their tour crew and had a three-course dinner of chicken tikka shashlik, vegetable samosas and a king prawn starter, as per BBC.

Depp smiled when asked about Amber Heard Court case

"Some of the staff were asking about the recent court case but he was just smiling - it was a smile of relief," the manager said. They spent a lot of money, it's a big venue to hire out, but they never even looked at the bill. He gave a large tip," he added.

Depp's comeback

Depp is all set to return to work mode after winning a legal battle against his ex-wife Heard. Depp surprised his fans when he shared that he will be collaborating with guitar legend Jeff Beck for a musical turn in his next career move. The album will mark Depp's first major project released since the end of his highly-publicised defamation trial.