Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial has a connection with Netflix docu series Making a Murderer, read to know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KZELLNERLAW Johnny Depp hired the lawyer he saw on TV

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial grabbed the headlines for six weeks and finally the jury in the Fairfax, Virginia court concluded that both parties were defamed after their bitter fallout and divorce in 2016. Depp was awarded USD 15 million in damages as the jury declared that the Hollywood star was defamed by his ex-wife in 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post. Many on social media, who were siding with Depp since the start, seemed happy with the verdict.

Read: Johnny Depp announces first album post-winning legal battle against Amber Heard with Jeff Beck

Depp's lawyers grab limelight during Amber Heard trial

During the trial, Depp's lawyers were all people could talk about. Camille Vasquez, who represented Depp, has become an overnight celebrity. During the trial, Vasquez had fearlessly cross-examined Heard. She also asked the Aquaman actor whether the USD 7 million dollar divorce settlement amount had been donated to charity by her, as promised. Vasquez was also linked to Depp romantically.

Now, it has been revealed that Depp hired one of his lawyers after seeing the hit Netflix series Making a Murderer.

Read: Amber Heard REFUSES to accept verdict in Johnny Depp defamation trial, will file appeal

Depp hires lawyer he saw on TV

One of the lawyers representing Depp has featured on the Netflix series Making a Murderer. Her name is Kathleen Zellner. She said that Depp hired her because he saw her on the show and remembered her saying she was 'the last person someone would hire if they were guilty'.

Depp approached Zellner and left a voicemail

Speaking to the Law & Crime Network following the Depp vs Heard verdict, Zellner said, “He (Depp) called me and left a voicemail at my office. I didn’t really believe that it was Johnny Depp at all, but it sounded like him and he left the phone number and just said he wanted to talk to me. It was indicative to me of the fact that he was innocent, because he said, ‘I saw on Making a Murderer, where you said that you’d be the last person someone would hire if they were guilty, because you would find out about it’.

Netizens react to this bizarre connection

As this connection was revealed, netizens reacted by writing, "Now I am convinced... this was not a trial... this was TV series (sic)," and another one said, "Very interesting..I watched that show on Netflix (sic)."