Johnny Depp announces first album post-winning legal battle against Amber Heard with Jeff Beck; Deets Inside

Johnny Depp is all set to return to work mode after winning a legal battle against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. After weeks of trials, the actor finally won the defamation case and has been awarded $15 million. Depp surprised his fans when he shared that he will be collaborating with guitar legend Jeff Beck for a musical turn in his next career move. The album will mark Depp's first major project released since the end of his highly-publicised defamation trial.

Jeff had revealed that he and his best pal Johnny, would be releasing an album together in the month of July. Previously both Depp and Jeff had collaborated on the cover of the song 'Isolation' by John Lenon. Just one night after making a surprise appearance during Jeff Beck's show, Hollywood star Johnny Depp joined the guitar legend onstage again, this time at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall.

Addressing the crowd, Jeff, mentioning Johnny had said that "I met this guy five years ago and we've never stopped laughing since. We actually made an album. I don't know how it happened. It will be out in July." Depp bowed to the crowd when Beck made the announcement.

For the unversed, on Wednesday, Johnny won a high-profile defamation case between him and his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Amber Heard has also won part of her libel case against Johnny Depp over articles in a privately owned newspaper, in which Johnny Depp's former lawyer described her claims of domestic abuse as a hoax. The jury has awarded Amber Heard USD 2 million in damages.

After several years of dating, Depp and Heard married in a very private ceremony in their home in Los Angeles in 2015. On May 23, 2016, Heard filed for divorce from Depp and obtained a temporary restraining order against the Oscar-nominated actor. She alleged that Depp had physically abused her during their relationship, and said it was usually while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

