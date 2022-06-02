Amber Heard has USD 10 million to pay Johnny Depp in defamation case? Lawyer says 'absolutely not'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMBERHEARD Amber Heard has lost defamation case against Johnny Depp

A seven-member jury found both Johnny Depp and Amber heard guilty of defamation and asked them to pay up millions to each other in damages. Heard has been instructed to pay Depp USD 10 million as the latter won his libel lawsuit against ex-wife and the Aquaman actress. Jurors also awarded Heard USD 2 million, concluding that she was defamed by a lawyer for Depp who accused her of creating a detailed hoax surrounding the abuse allegations.

Asked on NBC's TODAY show if Heard will be able to pay up, her attorney Elaine Bredehoft said: "Oh no, absolutely not." She added that the "Aquaman" star wants to appeal the verdict and "has some excellent grounds for it."

Heard also put up a statement after she lost the trial.

"She was demonised here," Bredehoft added about Heard. "A number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been allowed, and it caused the jury to be confused. We weren't allowed to tell them about the U.K. judgment."

The attorney was referring to the libel case Depp lost in the United Kingdom. The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor sued the popular British red-top tabloid, 'The Sun', for calling him a "wife beater" but lost the case.

When asked if social media impacted the jury, Bredehoft replied: "Absolutely. Jurors [weren't supposed to be looking at social media], but how can you not [be aware]? They went home every night. They have families. Their families are on social media. We had a 10-day break in the middle because of the judicial conference. There is no way they couldn't have been influenced."