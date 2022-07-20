Japan, Singapore, South Korea have 'most powerful passports'. What does it mean?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Image representing a passport

Japan, Singapore and South Korea have the 'most powerful passports' when compared with countries around the world. As per the Henley Passport Index of 2022, which has ranked 199 countries according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa, the aforementioned nations have grabbed the top spots. Among other top-ranked countries are mostly European nations, the US and the United Kingdom.

What is a 'powerful passport'?

The ranking is based on data from the International Air Transport Association, which maintains the world's largest database of travel information, and it is enhanced by extensive, ongoing research by the Henley & Partners Research Department. The top spot has been taken by Japan, with the country's passport providing its holders access to 193 destinations. Next in line are Singapore and South Korea, whose passports provide access to 192 countries, followed by Germany and Spain, with their passports having a visa-free score of 190.

The worst passports in the world

The Pakistani passport continued to be the fourth-worst in the world, not changing its position from a year ago and providing access to only 32 destinations, according to the Henley Passport Index. Pakistan is ranked only higher than conflict-ravaged Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, which occupied the bottom spot in this year's ranking. Afghan passport holders can access just 27 destinations, the passport having the lowest visa-free score. Among other bottom-tier countries, the holders of Iraqi passports are able to gain entry to a mere 29 countries and those of Syrian passports to 30.

Indian passport ranking as per Henley Passport Index

India, along with Mauritius and Tajikistan, has been ranked 87th, with its passport providing access to 67 countries. China tied with Bolivia for the 69th spot, with each of their passports allowing access to 80 destinations. As for Bangladesh, it occupied the 104th position.

(With IANS inputs)

