Internet applauds 13-year-old who foiled imminent monkey attack using Alexa

Follow us on Image Source : IMAGE SOURCE: ANI Image Source: ANI

While the contentious debate surrounding the pros and the cons of technology will keep opinions divided across the nation, a promising incident regarding how the systematic use of the same can also help in saving lives has come into fore.

In a video which has now gone viral, a 13-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Basti was seen speaking of an incident wherein she used a virtual assistant technology to fend off a monkey attack.

Speaking about the incident, Nikita said, "A few guests visited our home, and they left the gate open. Monkeys entered the kitchen and started throwing things here and there. The kid (her niece) was scared and so did I, but then I saw Alexa and asked it to play the sound of a dog. Because of that barking sound, the monkeys were scared and ran away."

According to the media reports, the incident happened when the owner, Pankaj Ojha, mistakenly left the doors open of the house, which led to an easy way for monkeys to enter the two-storey residence of the family.

After initially vandalising the drawing room on the first floor, the monkeys then, in search of food, climbed up to the first floor, where Nikita and her 15-month-old niece were playing. The girls were playing in the bedroom, when they spotted a monkey advancing towards them.

Though being scared herself, the 13-year-old, however, did not lose her cool and used her presence of mind to scare away the primate. She then commanded the virtual assistant technology Alexa to bark like a dog. The trick immediately worked off. Scared of the persistent bark, the monkey immediately ran away from the room.

Meanwhile, speaking of the incident, Pankaj Ojha said, "Most electronic appliances in my home are synced with Alexa. It's usual for us to give commands and get things done. But for the first time, it saved the two kids in my house from an imminent monkey attack."

Read More | WATCH: Locals cheer as happy elephant 'Ramlal' plays football in Jharkhand's Ghatshila

​Read More | Bizarre!! UK Navy official sparks zombie comparisons with random biting spree in Chennai | WATCH