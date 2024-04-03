Bizarre!! UK Navy official sparks zombie comparisons with random biting spree in Chennai | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Drunk UK Navy official created a ruckus on Chennai road

In a bizarre incident, a purported British Royal Navy official was spotted creating a ruckus on a busy road and biting people randomly in Chennai. In a viral video, the UK official in an inebriated state was seen shirtless and trying to bite people, then a few police personnel overpowered him.

The drunk official, who created drama on the road, was accompanied by one man. The second person was also drunk. People in the street of Royapettah junction tried to control him but he kept running away.

Seeing his bizarre behaviour may hurt people, some locals called the police. The police sprung into action immediately and overpowered him.

As the police personnel were trying to overcome him, he ran away and attacked a man riding a bike on the busy road in the middle of traffic. The UK official tried to bite the biker. However, the cops followed him and pulled him away from the biker. The weird drama continued for around half an hour on the busy road.

The entire incident was captured on the phones of bystanders. The video drew sharp reactions from the social media users. They raised the concerns of people on X. There was a mixed bag of reactions some criticized the action of the foreign national and some emerged into hilarious comments. One of X users called it a 'Zombie behaviour'. Another user said he couldn't handle spicy Indian food.

