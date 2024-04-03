Kejriwal lost 4.5 kgs, unwell in jail, claim AAP sources, doctors disagree, say 'he's fit'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal leaves the Rouse Avenue Court where he was produced in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, in New Delhi. (File photo)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sources have claimed that Arvind Kejriwal, who is lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail in liquor scam case, is facing health issues and quickly losing weight. The Delhi Chief Minister, ever since he has been under the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody, so far lost around 4.5 kgs, sources said.

However, Tihar jail doctors have said that Arvind Kejriwal is fit and that there is no impact on his health. Doctors have not raised any concern regarding Kejriwal's health and added that he's performing his daily tasks and taking meals.

On Tuesday, the ED told the Delhi High Court that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was the "kingpin" and the "key conspirator" of the "excise scam" and there were "reasons to believe" on the basis of material in its possession that he was guilty of the offence of money laundering.

Opposing the AAP leader's petition challenging his arrest by the agency in the money laundering case linked to the "scam", the ED said the political party, which was the "major beneficiary" of the proceeds of the crime, has committed the offence through Kejriwal.

"Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of NCT of Delhi, is the kingpin and key conspirator of the Delhi Excise Scam in collusion with Ministers of Delhi Govt, AAP leaders and other persons... Kejriwal was directly involved in the formulation of the Excise Policy 2021-22."

"This policy was being drafted considering the favours to be granted to the South Group and was formed in collusion with Vijay Nair, Manish Sisodia and members representatives of the South Group," said the response.

The AAP has committed the offence of money laundering through Kejriwal and the offences thus are covered by section 70, PMLA 2002, it said.

"The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the Delhi Liquor Scam. Arvind Kejriwal was and is not only the brain behind the AAP but also controls its major activities, he was also one of the founding members and was also involved in the decision making of the policy as evident from the statements of the witnesses," it added.

The petition is listed for hearing before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma today.

On March 27, the High Court had refused to grant interim relief to Kejriwal, saying the matter raised important issues that cannot be "summarily" decided without seeking the agency's stand and had asked ED to file its reply to the challenge to his arrest and the subsequent remand to the ED's custody.

