WATCH: Locals cheer as happy elephant 'Ramlal' plays football in Jharkhand's Ghatshila | WATCH

An elephant playing football in Jharkhand.

It is always a happy occasion when animals and humans find a common way to have fun, as seen in numerous videos on social media where people are seen playing with dolphins, dogs and more. A similar occasion happened in Jharkhand when an elephant named 'Ramlal' was seen playing football, much to the joy of villagers in Ghatshila as they cheered for the jumbo.

According to reports, the 'footballer' Ramlal's entry caught the villagers by surprise which soon turned into joy as they started cheering for the elephant while he tried his sports skills. Ramlal used his trunk to dribble the ball and seemed to be enjoying the moment thoroughly.

Some people on social media drew comparisons with Kerala Blasters FC. "Watching KBFC play, the elephant has decided to come out of their logo and play football for them," said one user while sharing the video.

Such videos of elephants create strong feelings of joy and wonder on social media. Earlier, an adorable video of a baby elephant marking the festive spirit on Holi made headlines. The video was captured by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, showing the junior jumbo engaging in a dust bath, using his trunk to spray sand on his body. "Playing Holi in his style," Nanda captioned the video.

Last month, another video of an elephant playing football with a basketball went viral on social media platform X, where he slipped on to the grass while trying to dribble the ball, although it is possible that it meant to slide tackle!

