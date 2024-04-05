Nurses' heroic efforts: Protecting babies amid Taiwan's deadly earthquake | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Nurses' heroic efforts: Protecting babies amid Taiwan's deadly earthquake.

In the aftermath of a powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake that rocked Taiwan, surveillance footage from a hospital has emerged, showcasing the remarkable bravery of nurses in the neonatal unit as they protected fragile newborns amidst the chaos. As the ground trembled and the building shook violently, nurses in the neonatal unit swiftly sprang into action to secure the incubators containing vulnerable babies. The video, now widely circulating on social media platforms, depicted a tense scene within the unit as the earthquake struck.

Selfless actions amidst danger

Despite the perilous circumstances, four dedicated nurses prioritised the safety of the newborns above all else. Risking their own lives, they worked to stabilise the bassinets and shield the infants from potential hazards, including flying debris from nearby windows.

Social media outpouring

The video of the nurses’ heroic efforts has garnered widespread attention on social media, with individuals across platforms sharing videos and images documenting the intensity of the earthquake’s impact. The footage serves as a testament to the resilience and courage displayed in the face of adversity.

Tragic losses and injuries

The earthquake, which tragically claimed the lives of at least nine individuals and left over 1,000 others injured, has left communities reeling from the devastation. Amidst the destruction, stories of extraordinary courage and selflessness have emerged, offering a glimmer of hope amidst the tragedy.

Global solidarity and support

In the wake of the earthquake, outgoing Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and President-elect Lai Ching-Te expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support. Tsai Ing-wen conveyed her appreciation for Modi’s kind words and solidarity, emphasising the significance of international support during such challenging times.

Reflections on past tragedies

The earthquake in Taiwan evokes memories of similar disasters in other regions, such as Turkey and Syria, where tales of courage and resilience emerged in the face of adversity. The video shared on social media platforms serves as a poignant reminder of the human spirit’s capacity for bravery and compassion, even amidst the most challenging circumstances.​

