Industrialist Harsh Goenka shares Tesla CEO Elon Musk's clip on college degrees, Twitter floods with opinions

"Colleges are for fun and to prove you can do your chores, but they are not for learning," said Musk.

There are several well-known businessmen who have chucked the idea of colleges in their speeches. If looked at carefully, one can make a list of those people who either dropped out of college or simply decided not to spend a huge amount of money to get a degree. Yet they all have emerged super successful in their lives.

In one of his speeches back in 2020, Tesla CEO Elon Musk had mentioned this. Industrialist Harsh Goenka recently shared that clip on Twitter which has been racking up thousands of views.

The video was originally from the Satellite 2020 conference in Washington DC. Speaking about a college degree, Elon Musk said, “Colleges are for fun and to prove you can do your chores, but they are not for learning.”

Goenka shared the video on his Twitter profile with the caption, “Colleges are not for learning ~ Elon Musk,” along with an emoji of a thinking face.

The video has garnered over 66k views. People have expressed their diverse opinions on the matter. While some people seconded Musk’s opinion, others found it to be bad advice. "Will you give opportunity to person in your group based on his skills not a degree. Just asking. We Indians are too obsessed with degrees..," wrote one user.

Another one commented, "Sir, many parents still don't send their children to college as they don't want to spend money on higher education. This kind of tweets strengthen them."

A third user wrote, "It’s easier to take extreme stances once one has reached a stage where Elon is. Agree with a part of his statement and the fact that it is applicable during a part of one’s life. Of course there are geniuses like Bill Gates!

