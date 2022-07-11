Cuteness comes at a cost! Indigo levies 'cute charge' from passenger, netizens react with memes

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SHANTANUB, UTTILALIT Representative image

A passenger flying by Indigo was confused when he saw that he is charged a 'cute' fee. Seeing the fare-breakup he couldn't comprehend why he has to give 'cute charge' and hence he asked the good people on Twitter to help him out. He shared a screenshot of the price break-up of his ticket fare. It listed down a number of charges like seat fees, convenience fees, airport security fees and user development fees, but what caught everybody's attention was the 'cute charge' by Indigo.

The user who goes by the name Shantanu, posted the photo detailing the price of the air ticket on Twitter. Joking about the 'cute charge' he wrote, "I know I'm getting cuter with age but never thought IndiGo6E would start charging me for it."

Check out the post below:

Well, of course, 'cute' has nothing to do with a passenger's looks. CUTE stands for Common User Terminal Equipment. It is a charge levied by the Airport Authority of India. The fee is charged to the passengers for using metal detectors, escalators and other equipment and facilities available at the airport.

However, Shantanu's tweet triggered a meme fest on social media calling for amusing reactions. There were many who shared memes and jokes about the 'cute charge', several others explained what the charge is.

IndiGo too shared a post to clarify the fee. "Sir, "Cute charge" stands for 'Common User Terminal Equipment' and is charged by the Airport Authority of India. Please visit to know more. However, seeing how charming you are, there should be definitely a "Cute" charge to your flight fare," the tweet read.

"Damn now we’re being charged for cuteness by airlines, iss hisaab se toh mujhe 10000 ka cute charge lag jaaega," a user tweeted.

#TIL Airlines charge you for being cute. No wonder I travel so rarely. (Serious note: CUTE stands for Common User Terminal Equipment - they charge you for the metal detectors, conveyor belts etc.)" shared another.

A third one noted, "SOMETIMES 'CUTE'NESS COMES AT A COST! The full-form of Cute is “Common User Terminal Equipment”. It is an amount charged by Airport Authority of India for using metal detecting machines, escalators & other equipment at airport.

Is the 'CUTE' charge justified?"

Some even joked that it is a charge one has to pay for all the 'cute' people onboard, while others said that those traveling with kids will have to pay a lot more than usual. Sample some of the tweets here:

Well, next you travel by air don't forget to keep your 'cute'ness in check!