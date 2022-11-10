Thursday, November 10, 2022
     
  4. IND VS ENG: Dhoni wave hits Twitter after Rohit's men suffer humiliating loss in T20 World Cup semi-final

IND VS ENG: Dhoni wave hits Twitter after Rohit's men suffer humiliating loss in T20 World Cup semi-final

IND VS ENG: Dhoni trends in India after men in blue get knocked out of the T20 world cup race by England. Here's what netizens have to say. 

Akshat Sundrani New Delhi Updated on: November 10, 2022 18:09 IST
IND VS ENG: Dhoni wave hits Twitter after India loses
Image Source : FILE IMAGE IND VS ENG: Dhoni wave hits Twitter after India loses

IND VS ENG: England knocked India out of the race with a lead of 10 wickets to clinch their place in the 2022 men's T20 World Cup final. The England openers quickly settled the Indian bowlers, despite having built up a defendable score. The Indian team has officially been eliminated from the World Cup, and the final will be contested on Sunday, November 13 between England and Pakistan. Fans long for Mahendra Singh Dhoni's captaincy after Team India's unfortunate defeat.

On Thursday, soon after the match, Dhoni started trending on Twitter. Netizens started remembering him and calling him the greatest captain of all time. They jammed the microblogging site, hailing MS Dhoni. One user wrote, "You miss this man when the chips are down. No one can be dhoni, no one for the ages." Another user wrote, "It is not as easy to Win the "WORLD CUP" as MS Dhoni Did! Major Missing you Legend." A third user tweeted, "Missing MS DHONI captaincy Today." A user also wrote, "YOU WILL NEVER SEE A BETTER PLAYER PLAY FOR INDIA AGAIN #Dhoni." 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket two years ago, is ready to break into the film industry. With the opening of his production company, Dhoni Entertainment, on the occasion of Diwali, MS Dhoni transitioned from player to producer. He is set to make his debut film and enter the Tamil industry.

