Zomato turns witty with Rishi Sunak over IND vs ENG semi-finale; asks about his food preference

Zomato has the wittiest query for the recently elected UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak about his food preference today. As the entire nation is glued in front of the television for the nail bitting semi-final match of IND vs ENG, the food delivery app Zomato was quick enough to ask, "Hello sir, Rishi Sunak, English tea or masala chai today". As soon as Zomato posted this quirky query netizens started their meme fest. The hilarious query grabbed eyeballs on the internet. It has already received over 3.2k likes and hundreds of comments (at the time of writing).

Twitter users appreciated the subtle comparison between India's and England's cricket teams and the kinds of chai. "Probably he's going with masala tea," guessed one user while another said, "He's chai tea!" "Be careful and hold your horses - it should not happen that we become the chicken tikka in the oven," said another. Another user added, "With Matthi or English Cookies?". Netizens also started suggesting the Indian origin UK Prime Minister some tea flavors, and one of the users wrote, "I suggest him lemon masala tea"

Some users seemed not that happy with Zomato's query and tweeted "When you realise English tea leaves come from India That's when @zomato grows up".

For the unversed, Rishi Sunak's parents are of Indian origin, and he is also married to Indian businesswoman and fashion designer Akshata Murthy, daughter of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy.

Well, Zomato has been too witty with its tweets and this is not the first time that a tweet has gone viral recently. Previously, the food aggregator application shared a funny post on Delhi's deteriorating air quality. The tweet brought a smile to people's faces and garnered plenty of likes.

