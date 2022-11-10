T20 World Cup: Waqar Younis-Shoaib Malik's killer dance moves take over Twitter after Pak Vs NZ | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@INABEELHASHMI Waqar Younis and Shoaib Malik

T20 World Cup: Pakistan registered a place for itself in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 after beating New Zealand by 7 wickets. After winning the toss and opting to bat first, New Zealand set a target of 153 runs for Pakistan, which the latter won with seven wickets still at hand. Star batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan found form at the right moment, smashing key half-centuries to help Pakistan cruise into the finals, which will be held on November 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Men in Green will play either India or England in the final of the tournament, whichever team will win their game on November 10. While fans across the world are praying that India qualifies for the final and have a final showdown with Pakistan, a video of Waqar Younis and Shoaib Malik dancing went viral on social media.

Cricket veterans Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Misbah-ul-Haq, and Shoaib Malik, who have mostly been critical of their side for Pakistan's poor performance in the first half of the T20 World Cup, were seen bursting into celebratory dance at the studio after Pakistan booked its berth in T20 World Cup final. Take a look:

Chasing 153, Pakistan was off to a fine start. Openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan seemed to be in good touch. The duo took star bowlers Trent Boult and Tim Southee to attack, smashing them for boundaries. The duo brought up their 50-run partnership in just 5.4 overs. At the end of six overs of the powerplay, Pakistan stood at 55/0, with Mohammad Rizwan (28*), Babar Azam (25*).

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan took the attack to New Zealand and left them clueless for answers. Babar found his ominous touch back as he scored 53 off 42 deliveries, Azam fell prey to Boult but it was way too late for them. Rizwan continued at the other end and scored another gritty fifty. Rizwan departed on 57 off 43 deliveries.

India Vs England at 2nd Semi-Final

At Adelaide, India and England will be vying for a spot in the final. The two teams will meet for the second semifinal of the Men's T20 World Cup on Thursday (November 10). While on the batting front, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav have been hugely effective in scoring runs, the bowling attack has been piercing under Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya and Ravichandran Ashwin.

