Wednesday, November 09, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Pak Vs NZ T20 World Cup: Indian fans root for massive final showdown as 'stars align', see Twitter reactions

Pak Vs NZ T20 World Cup: Indian fans root for massive final showdown as 'stars align', see Twitter reactions

After Pakistan proceeded to the final of the T20 World Cup, cricket fans are rooting for team India's victory against England in the 2nd Semi-Final.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: November 09, 2022 17:36 IST
T20 World Cup
Image Source : TWITTER/TEAMINDIAFANS Will it be India Vs Pakistan at the T20 World Cup?

At the T20 World Cup 1st  Semi-Final, Pakistan beat New Zealand to advance into the final. After winning the toss and opting to bat first, New Zealand set a target of 153 runs for Pakistan, which the latter won with seven wickets still at hand. Now, Pakistan has booked its berth in the T20 World Cup final, which will be held on November 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Meanwhile, Pakistan's opponent will be one out of India and England, whichever team will win their game on November 10. Cricket fans across the world are praying that India qualifies for the final and meet arch-rivals Pakistan for the final showdown. 

India-Pakistan match anticipated at T20 World Cup 

Earlier, in the early stages of the T20 World Cup, India got the upper hand and defeated Pakistan. Now that Pakistan has advanced to the finals, cricket fans are hoping that India too wins their Semi-Final match so that another 'epic' India Vs Pakistan match can take place at one of cricket's biggest venues, MCG. Team India is the favourite to win the Semi-Final on Thursday and advance to the T20 World Cup Final. Check out fans' reactions after Pakistan proceeded to the T20 World Cup final. 

 

Read: Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi look rules Malaysia fashion show, Bollywood fans send love from India

Related Stories
Viral Video: Dog's reaction after getting burger 'smaller' than owner is all of us

Viral Video: Dog's reaction after getting burger 'smaller' than owner is all of us

Ant's close up image is giving netizens the creeps: 'Monster from horror film?'

Ant's close up image is giving netizens the creeps: 'Monster from horror film?'

Viral: Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico's wedding is the most dreamy same-sex union ever

Viral: Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico's wedding is the most dreamy same-sex union ever

India Vs England at 2nd Semi-Final 

At Adelaide, India and England will be vying for a spot in the final. te two teams will meet for the second semifinal of the Men's T20 World Cup on Thursday. While on the batting front, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav have been hugely effective in scoring runs, the bowling attack has been piercing under Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya and Ravichandran Ashwin. "Well, we certainly don't want to see an India-Pakistan final, so we'll be trying all we can do to make sure that doesn't happen," England skipper Jos Butler has said.

Read: Sanjana Ganesan's viral response to how she 'managed to become Jasprit Bumrah's wife' 

 

 

     

 

Read More Trending News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Trending
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News