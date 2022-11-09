Pak Vs NZ T20 World Cup: Indian fans root for massive final showdown as 'stars align', see Twitter reactions

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TEAMINDIAFANS Will it be India Vs Pakistan at the T20 World Cup?

At the T20 World Cup 1st Semi-Final, Pakistan beat New Zealand to advance into the final. After winning the toss and opting to bat first, New Zealand set a target of 153 runs for Pakistan, which the latter won with seven wickets still at hand. Now, Pakistan has booked its berth in the T20 World Cup final, which will be held on November 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Meanwhile, Pakistan's opponent will be one out of India and England, whichever team will win their game on November 10. Cricket fans across the world are praying that India qualifies for the final and meet arch-rivals Pakistan for the final showdown.

India-Pakistan match anticipated at T20 World Cup

Earlier, in the early stages of the T20 World Cup, India got the upper hand and defeated Pakistan. Now that Pakistan has advanced to the finals, cricket fans are hoping that India too wins their Semi-Final match so that another 'epic' India Vs Pakistan match can take place at one of cricket's biggest venues, MCG. Team India is the favourite to win the Semi-Final on Thursday and advance to the T20 World Cup Final. Check out fans' reactions after Pakistan proceeded to the T20 World Cup final.

India Vs England at 2nd Semi-Final

At Adelaide, India and England will be vying for a spot in the final. te two teams will meet for the second semifinal of the Men's T20 World Cup on Thursday. While on the batting front, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav have been hugely effective in scoring runs, the bowling attack has been piercing under Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya and Ravichandran Ashwin. "Well, we certainly don't want to see an India-Pakistan final, so we'll be trying all we can do to make sure that doesn't happen," England skipper Jos Butler has said.

