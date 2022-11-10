Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik to co-parent son Izhaan as rumours of alleged separation mount?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IZHAAN.MIRZAMALIK Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are reported to have hit a brought p[catch in their marriage. Reportedly, the ace Indian tennis player and Pakistani cricketer are separated with rumours suggesting they are considering splitting after 12 years of marriage. While the two haven't spoken about it officially or released the statement, media reports claim that they will be co=parenting their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.

The duo got married in 2010 and had a son, Izhaan, in 2018. The 35-year-old Sania, who had announced in January this year that she would be retiring at the end of season, has reportedly been living separately and is co-parenting Izhaan.

More details that have come to the fore suggest that Sania recently moved to a new house in Dubai. Sania was living in a villa in Dubai's Palm Jumeirah with Shoaib Malik earlier, however, she recently moved to a different locality in Dubai.

However, there is no confirmation as yet about the possible split though the duo's social media posts and cryptic captions suggest something is amiss.

Sania recently took to her Instagram handle and shared an image with her son and wrote, "The moments that get me through the hardest days @izhaan.mirzamalik." However, the pair had come together to celebrate Izhaan's birthday,

However, what caught the attention of the fans was Malik's caption of the post, which read, "When you were born, we became more humble and life meant something special to us. We may be not together and meeting everyday but Baba is always thinking about you and your smile every single second. May Allah give you everything you ask for @izhaan.mirzamalik. Baba & Mama love you."

While Malik shared pictures of the occasion, Sania did not.

-- with agency inputs

