Elon Musk's ‘goat’ statue is an 'eyesore' but it cost a whopping Rs 4.8 crore to build | PHOTO

A statue of Elon Musk has been constructed by his fans and is called 'Elon Goat'. It has reportedly cost Rs 4.8 crore to build.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: November 10, 2022 18:19 IST
Elon Musk's statue
Image Source : TWITTER/ ELON GOAT TOKEN Elon Musk's statue has been named 'Elon Goat'

Elon Musk fans built a statue of him as a tribute to the Tesla and Twitter owner. Netizens are sharing their funny reactions to it but the price of building it will certainly leave you in shock. Musk has been a divisive personality on social media. His opinions have often polarised people. However, he has a die-hard fan following and the statue that has been built in his honour is proof of this. As whacky as it may seem, Elon's goat statue has also attracted funny comments and trolling. 

Check out Elon Musk's GOAT statue 

Elon Musk's statue has his face on a goat body riding a rocket. It is called the 'Elon Goat'. It is worth USD 6,00,000 (around Rs 4.8 crore). The size is about 5 feet and 9 inches in height. It has been made by Canadian sculptors Kevin and Michelle Stone. The head of the sculpture is made of aluminium. Reportedly, the idea of the Elon Musk statue was commissioned by the cryptocurrency firm Elon GOAT Token ($EGT). The company seemingly intends to gift the statue to Musk at his Texan Tesla in Austin, Texas on November 26. The ceremony has been 'goatsgiving'.  

 

Netizens react to Elon Musk's goat statue

Social media has been filled with funny comments after the viral photo and videos of Elon Goat statue has been shared online. One Twitter user said, "It's an eyesore (sic)." Another one commented, "Not super sure I needed to see that (sic)."

Check out more reactions from Twitter users here. 

