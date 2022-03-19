Watch: Hola Mohalla celebration in Anandpur Sahib will leave you astounded

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BRACKNELLFOREST Image representing beginning of Sikh festival Hola Mohalla

Highlights In Punjab, people travel to the holy town of Anandpur Sahib and celebrate Hola Mohalla

It is customary to perform gatka at Hola Mohalla celebrations

Celebrating Hola Mohalla includes profound display of martial arts, horse-riding and reciting poetry

The traditional three-day Hola Mohalla celebration in Amritsar kick-started in Amritsar on March 18 and the festivities will continue till March 20. Videos and pictures of Sikh youth immersed in the festive spirit and taking part in celebrations with full fervour have been shared on social media. Glimpses of young men and boys performing Gatka are sure to leave you impressed. The Hola Mohalla celebrations made their beginning around 1701 as Guru Gobind Singh wanted his troops to have mock battles to keep them battle-ready. News agency ANI shared a video on social media. Take a look.

Anandpur Sahib is the birthplace of Khalsa Panth and Hola Mohalla is observed with full enthusiasm. The festival coincides with Holi and devotees flock Takht Keshgarh Sahib, one of the five top Sikh shrines, on the occasion. It was at this shrine that the 10th and final Sikh master Guru Gobind Singh had in 1699 baptised five men and founded the Khalsa Panth, which is the modern-day Sikh religion.

During Hola Mohalla, Anandpur Sahib, which is home to the second most important Sikh shrine after Amritsar's Harmandar Sahib, popularly known as the Golden Temple, is beautifully decked up. Anandpur Sahib is located about 85 km from Chandigarh.

In Punjab, Holi is celebrated to honour the bravery of a particular sect of Sikh warriors, Nihang Sikh and is known as Hola Mohalla or Hola in this region. The festival includes a profound display of martial arts, horse-riding, and reciting poetry. The participants perform daring feats, such as Gatka (mock encounters with real weapons), tent pegging, bareback horse-riding, standing erect on two speeding horses and various other feats of bravery. This is later followed by music, dance, and colour. The fair is held for three days and ends on the day of Hola with a long military-style procession.

(With IANS inputs)