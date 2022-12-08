Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022: Memes on tourists booking resorts for New Year take over internet

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PUB_NEAT Memes on tourists booking resorts for New Year take over the internet

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress (INC) is riding neck-to-neck as counting started on Thursday. Early trends show that the two parties are leading with 32 seats each in Himachal Pradesh. Everyone is intrigued to know what will be the final result and if BJP will be able to retain its power. Himachal is considered a swing state so even a slight edge over the other is a big victory.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who hails from BJP has won from his constituency, Seraj with over 20 thousand votes. Amid this, memes and jokes about tourists trying to book resorts in Himachal Pradesh for New Year are going viral on the internet.

A Twitter user said, "Only the luxury resort owners in and around Himachal Pradesh are only the happiest people with the early trends.." Another tweeted, "Bad news for tourists trying to book resorts in Himachal for the New Years." A few users also shared memes on how the party members must be feeling as the counting nears its end. Check out the viral tweets here-

Meanwhile, according to the exit polls prediction, BJP has an edge over Congress in a tough fight in Himachal Pradesh. While most exit polls predicted that BJP will likely retain Himachal Pradesh, one exit poll predicted Congress to lead in the sweepstakes to form government in the hill state.

The counting of votes for Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh began at 8 am on Thursday. In Himachal, there are 68 counting halls in 59 locations across the state. The elections for 68 assembly seats in the state were held on November 12 and around 75.6 per cent polling percentage was recorded.

