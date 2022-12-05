BJP may retain power in Himachal Pradesh with reduced majority, says India TV-Matrize exit poll forecast

Follow us on Image Source : @BJP4GUJARAT/TWITTER BJP to create history in Himachal.

Himachal Pradesh Exit Poll: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Himachal Pradesh may get a clear, but reduced, majority, by winning 35 to 40 seats in the 68-seat assembly election, according to India TV-Matrize exit poll forecast, which was telecast this evening on the news channel.

Polling in Himachal Pradesh took place on November 12 in a single-phase contest. Counting will take place on December 8.

The Random Sampling Quantitative Data Collection for exit poll was done through field survey and CATI method among 47,600 respondents (28,560 men and 19,040 women) from November 12 to 20. It was done in all the 68 assembly constituencies with a sample size of 700 respondents per constituency.

The exit poll prediction says, BJP may win within a range of 35-40 seats, the main opposition Congress may win within a range of 26-31 seats, Aam Aadmi Party may not win a single seat, while and Independents and Others may win within a range of 0-3 seats.

Percentage wise, the India TV-Matrize exit poll says, BJP may get 46 per cent votes, Congress may get 43 pc votes, AAP only 2 pc and Others nine per cent votes.

In 2017 HP assembly elections, BJP had won 44 seats, Congress had won 21 seats, Independents had won 2 seats and CPI(M) had won one seat.

Region-wise, the details are as follows:

Upper Himachal (Total 34 seats), BJP 15-19 seats, Congress 14-18 seats, AAP – nil and Others 0-2 seats. Percentage wise: BJP 46 per cent, Congress 45 pc, AAP 2 pc and Others 7 pc. Seat swing: BJP – loss of 4 seats, Congress – gain of 5 seats, Others – loss of 1 seat.

Lower Himachal (Total seats 34). BJP 18-22, Congress 11-15, AAP – nil, Others – 1. Percentage wise: BJP 48 pc, Congress – 42 pc, AAP 2 pc, Others 8 pc. Seat swing: BJP – loss of 3 seats, Congress – gain of 3 seats, Others – no change.

