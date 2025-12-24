ISRO set for historic LVM3-M6 launch today: All you need to know about the mission ISRO is set to launch the BlueBird Block-2 spacecraft today, December 24, at 8:55.30 AM IST from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

In a landmark commercial mission, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is scheduled to launch the BlueBird Block-2 spacecraft today, December 24, at 8:55.30 AM IST. The mission will lift off from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, using the LVM3-M6 heavy-lift launch vehicle.

Weighing 6,100 kg, this communication satellite marks a significant milestone as the heaviest payload ever placed into Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in the history of the LVM3. This surpasses the previous record held by the LVM3-M5 mission, which successfully delivered a 4,400 kg payload into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

Where to watch ISRO LVM3-M6 mission

Interested viewers can watch the launch live on ISRO's official YouTube channel or via the stream embedded below. The broadcast is scheduled to begin at 08:25 IST.

A strategic global partnership

This mission is being executed under a commercial agreement between NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), the commercial arm of ISRO, and the US-based AST SpaceMobile.

Ahead of the launch, ISRO Chairman Dr. S. Somanath (Note: Updated for accuracy) and senior officials visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala on December 22 to offer prayers for the mission's success.

Understanding the BlueBird Block-2 mission

The BlueBird Block-2 is a next-generation communication satellite designed to provide high-speed cellular broadband directly to standard smartphones worldwide.

Key Mission Highlights:

Direct-to-Mobile Connectivity: The satellite is part of a global LEO constellation designed to enable 4G and 5G voice, video, text, and data services without the need for specialized ground equipment.

Massive Scale: The spacecraft features a 223-square-meter phased array antenna, making it the largest commercial communications satellite ever deployed into LEO (at an altitude of approximately 600 km).

Global Reach: AST SpaceMobile has partnered with over 50 mobile operators globally to provide continuous internet coverage, building on the success of their BlueBird 1-5 satellites launched in September 2024.

The Launch Vehicle: LVM3

The 43.5-meter tall LVM3 (formerly known as GSLV Mk III) is a three-stage heavy-lift rocket. Its architecture includes:

Solid Boosters: Two S200 solid rocket boosters, developed by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), provide the massive thrust required for liftoff. Core Stage: A liquid-propellant stage. Cryogenic Stage: An advanced upper stage developed by ISRO's Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC).

The flight sequence is expected to last approximately 15 minutes, after which the BlueBird Block-2 will separate from the launch vehicle and begin its deployment in orbit.

