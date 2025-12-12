NASA loses contact with veteran Maven spacecraft orbiting Mars for past decade The spacecraft was operating normally just before it went behind Mars, NASA confirmed this week; tragically, only silence greeted ground stations when it reappeared.

New Delhi:

NASA has lost contact with a spacecraft that has orbited Mars for more than a decade. The MAVEN (Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution) orbiter abruptly stopped communicating with ground stations over the weekend. NASA confirmed this week that the spacecraft was working fine before it passed behind the Red Planet; however, when it reappeared, there was only silence.

MAVEN's mission and legacy

Launched in 2013, MAVEN reached Mars the following year and began studying the upper Martian atmosphere and its interaction with the solar wind. Through this mission, scientists determined that the Sun was responsible for Mars losing most of its atmosphere over the eons, transforming the planet from a potentially wet and warm world into the dry, cold environment it is today.

MAVEN has also served a critical role as a communication relay for NASA's two active Mars rovers, Curiosity and Perseverance. Engineering investigations into the communications loss are currently underway, according to NASA.

Remaining active orbiters

NASA currently has two other spacecraft actively orbiting Mars: