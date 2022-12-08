Thursday, December 08, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Himachal Election Results 2022: Complete winners list

Himachal Election Results 2022: Complete winners list

Himachal Pradesh assembly elections 2022 winners list LIVE updates: Counting of votes in Himachal Pradesh is taking place today. Stay tuned for full winners list which will be updated as and when results are confirmed.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: December 08, 2022 8:57 IST
Himachal Pradesh assembly election Results 2022 | Winners
Image Source : INDIA TV Himachal Pradesh assembly election Results 2022 | Winners list

Himachal Pradesh assembly elections 2022 winners list LIVE updates: The result day of the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections 2022 is today to decide the state continues with its decades old tradition of not electing an incumbent government consecutively. The BJP led an high octane election campaign led by PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Himachal CM Jairam Thakur and a battery of other local and national leaders. The Congress relied on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who spearheaded  its campaign. Polling on all 68 seats took place on November 12. So as counting of votes continue, stay tuned with India TV to know winners in all constituencies of Himachal Pradesh. The list will be updated as and when results are confirmed. FULL COVERAGE

 

S.N Constituency Winner
1 Churah TBA
2 Bharmour TBA
3 Chamba TBA
4 Dalhousie TBA
5 Bhattiyat TBA
6 Nurpur TBA
7 Indora TBA
8 Fatehpur TBA
9 Jawali TBA
10 Dehra TBA
11 Jaswan Pragpur TBA
12 Jawalamukhi TBA
13 Jaisinghpur TBA
14 Sullah TBA
15 Nagrota TBA
16 Kangra TBA
17 Shahpur TBA
18 Dharamshala TBA
19 Palampur TBA
20 Baijnath TBA
21 Lahaul and Spiti TBA
22 Manali TBA
23 Kullu TBA
24 Banjar TBA
25 Anni TBA
26 Karsog TBA
27 Sundernagar TBA
28 Nachan TBA
29 Seraj TBA
30 Darang TBA
31 Joginder Nagar TBA
32 Dharampur TBA
33 Mandi TBA
34 Balh TBA
35 Sarkaghat TBA
36 Bhoranj TBA
37 Sujanpur TBA
38 Hamirpur TBA
39 Barsar TBA
40 Nadaun TBA
41 Chintpurni TBA
42 Gagret TBA
43 Haroli TBA
44 Una TBA
45 Kutlehar TBA
46 Jhanduta TBA
47 Ghumarwin TBA
48 Bilaspur TBA
49 Sri Naina Deviji TBA
50 Arki TBA
51 Nalagarh TBA
52 Doon TBA
53 Solan TBA
54 Kasauli TBA
55 Pachhad TBA
56 Nahan TBA
57 Sri Renukaji TBA
58 Paonta Sahib TBA
59 Shillai TBA
60 Chopal TBA
61 Theog TBA
62 Kasumpti TBA
63 Shimla TBA
64 Shimla Rural TBA
65 Jubbal Kotkhai TBA
66 Rampur TBA
67 Rohru TBA
68 Kinnaur TBA

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Election

Top News

Latest News

X