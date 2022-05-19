Gucci-Adidas launch Rs 1 lakh umbrella that does not keep out rain, netizens shocked

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/A_WE_N_TO_KNOW Gucci umbrella is priced at Rs 1 lakh

Luxury fashion brand Gucci has collaborated with Adidas to launch a new range of umbrellas. The item is priced at USD 1,290 or approximately Rs 1 lakh but what has got netizens on the edge is that at such a high cost, the umbrella does not keep out rain and is only meant to protect from the sun or can be used for decorative purposes.

On its website, Gucci said: “Part of the Adidas x Gucci collection, this sun umbrella features the Interlocking G and Trefoil print. Please note, this item is not waterproof and is meant for sun protection or decorative use.”

Many understood that coming from the house of Gucci, the umbrella is a status symbol more than anything else. Others who could not digest the fact that not only is the umbrella overpriced but it does not serve its purpose began criticising this product with comments on social media.

One social media user wrote, "The USD 1600 Gucci umbrella that really isn’t an umbrella is on par with people wearing glasses without frames (sic)," and another one said, "Of course! People who can afford this umbrella don't need to step out in rain. Problem solved (sic)."

Recently, Balenciaga was criticised for selling torn shoes at astronomical prices. Its Paris collection was criticised for 'commoditising poverty'.

