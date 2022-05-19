Sonu Sood helps 11-year-old viral Bihar boy Sonu Kumar with school admission, lodging

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SONU_SOOD Sonu Sood on Twitter said that he has helped Sonu Kumar with his education

Highlights Sonu Kumar, 11, went viral on social media for complaining about education in govt schools

Sonu Sood said on Twitter that he has helped Sonu Kumar with admission and hostel lodging

Sonu Kumar also made an appeal to PM Narendra Modi to help him with his education

Bihar's child sensation Sonu Kumar, 11, came into the limelight after he interacted with the state's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and complained about his father, who regularly consumes liquor, with the result that he is not getting a chance to study properly. Sonu also pointed out low-grade of education in the schools of his native village in Nalanda district. He had also complained about the callous attitude of police, as liquor is available everywhere in the district.

When Nitish Kumar asked him about his ambition, Sonu had said that he wanted to become an IAS officer. His conversation with the Chief Minister also went viral on social media due to the confident attitude he showed in such a young stage. BJP's Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi also met Sonu on Tuesday and promised to give Rs 2,000 per month for his studies. He has also promised to provide admission in the Navodaya Vidyalaya in the district.

Meanwhile, Sonu's appeal to get an education seems to have found a new lease of life. Actor Sonu Sood tweeted that he has helped Sonu get admission to a private school in Bihar. Sonu assured that his entire education and hostel lodging has been taken care of.

A video of child sensation Sonu is also viral on social media in which he is asking the Prime Minister to call and speak to him once and assure him of his education.

(With IANS inputs)