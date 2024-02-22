Video: Cops chase man driving car in reverse gear on Ghaziabad elevated road for 2 kms. This happens next

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, INDIA TV Cops chase man driving car in reverse on busy Ghaziabad elevated road.

Ghaziabad: A video has gone viral on social media showing a police vehicle chasing an i-20 car -- that was going in the reverse direction -- on a highway in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad after cops received a complaint that the driver was driving recklessly.

The video shows the police patrol vehicle trying to chase the car that was going in the reverve direction on the elevated road in Ghaziabad while the traffic was coming towards them.

The driver of the car continued to go in reverse for almost two kilometers and finally escaped.

The cops, keeping in view of the traffic coming towards them and avoid any accident, didn't rush to catch the culprit.

The video shows the man driving the car in reverse gear while the police vehicle trying hard to stop him.

Amid this, a heavy traffic was seen on the elevated road. The police is now trying to identify the man using CCTV footage.

Further investigation in the case is underway.

VIDEO: Man throws cash from luxury car window, Noida Police makes him pay fine of Rs 21,000