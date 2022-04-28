Future brother-in-law tweets 'jiju threating to call off marriage' over car delivery delay. Netizens REACT

Follow us on Image Source : TATA MOTORS/FREEPIK Representational Image

A Twitter user expressed his anger over the non-delivery of a Tata Nexon car by Rana Motors of Lakhimpur, Uttar Pradesh. The car, as a part of dowry, was booked by the man on February 25, and he was promised that it would be delivered on April 12. However, the dealer could keep up to his words and car's delivery was delayed. Over this, the man with the username TamrajKillWish revealed that his brother-in-law (Jiju) is very angry and has threatened to call off the marriage.

In his tweet, TamrajKillWish wrote, "Booked Tata Nexon on 25th Feb from Rana Motors (Lakhimpur), I was assured of vehicle delivery on 12 April. It's more than 2 mnths now & dealer has no idea on delivery date. My sister's marriage is at stake, My jiju is angry and threatening to call off marriage. @TataMotors".

Soon, the official handle of Tata Motor Cars responded, saying, "Hi, we never want our customers to have such an experience with us. Please share your contact details via DM, so that our team can connect with you to assist further."

Netizens react to the viral tweet

However, the tweet irked netizens and the man received severe criticism for giving dowry. Twitter user D Sharma took a jibe and said, "Please deliver dowry at the earliest. Apart from this, give an additional warranty of three years, so that the sister lives for three more years and does not get burnt before that." Another wrote, "Big concern should be about your future Jiju. If marriage with your sister is fixed only after getting the car..then tomorrow he will collect from you all for a luxurious flat in some posh colony. Get rid of him first… the car will be delivered sooner or later."

Many users also suggested the man to get call of the marriage because of dowry and get rid of the greedy brother-in-law."You should find a new jiju & new car dealer for you immediately!"